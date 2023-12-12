Scopus Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 1.8% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $64,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.23.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $502.74 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $507.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

