Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $71.99 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the period. Penumbra comprises 1.3% of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $71,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penumbra by 9.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Penumbra by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Penumbra by 13.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Penumbra by 172.2% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 93.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.19. 26,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,983. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.19 and a 200 day moving average of $263.97.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

