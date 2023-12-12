The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises about 3.0% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.47.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 172,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,225. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.26.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

