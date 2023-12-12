Poehling Capital Management INC. Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,446,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

