Port Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Port Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,272 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises 2.8% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Port Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Arch Capital Group worth $46,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. 129,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.