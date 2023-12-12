Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 5.9% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

DG opened at $125.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.