PointState Capital LP Acquires New Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 508,283 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,306,000. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.5% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.57. 331,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.