Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 534.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.



