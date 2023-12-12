ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,556. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

