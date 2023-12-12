Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,018,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after purchasing an additional 177,612 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 354.3% during the second quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $678,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,247. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

