Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $394.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.