Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Lifted by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 50,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $26,460,000. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,308,000 after purchasing an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 65.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.22. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.71 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

