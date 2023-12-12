First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

First Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 6,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

