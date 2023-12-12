Sandler Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,000 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

Stryker stock opened at $293.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $235.81 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

