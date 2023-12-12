Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 85,300 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after acquiring an additional 122,139 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $145.72. 310,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,764. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

