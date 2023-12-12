Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

MRVL stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile



Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

