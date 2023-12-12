Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Lowers Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in StoneCo by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 1,156,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 2.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

