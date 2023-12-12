Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,824. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.