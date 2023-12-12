Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,423,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,127,648 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $639,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

