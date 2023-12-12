Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 44,901 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,901 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of S&P Global worth $473,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.75. 241,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,479. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.