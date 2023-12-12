Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $748,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

PLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.06. 1,081,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

