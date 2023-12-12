Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $375.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.41. 133,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.89. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

