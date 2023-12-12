Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $967.15. The stock had a trading volume of 57,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,446. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $947.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $938.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.