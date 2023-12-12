Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,443 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $315,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,169. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.