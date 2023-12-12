Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $14,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $388,487.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $53,958.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,621 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. 1,690,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

