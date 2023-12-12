The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.18. The company had a trading volume of 536,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,653. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after purchasing an additional 162,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

