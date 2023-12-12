The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.750- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 28.000- EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

