PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Issue None Dividend of $3.20 on March 6th

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share on Wednesday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89.

PACCAR has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

