Economic Investment Trust Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Price Performance
Economic Investment Trust stock traded down C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$132.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 520. Economic Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$121.95 and a 52-week high of C$138.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$128.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.71. The company has a market cap of C$743.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
