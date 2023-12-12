Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 29th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,162. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 166.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

