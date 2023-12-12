Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.67 and a 200 day moving average of $364.66. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

