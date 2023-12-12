Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.42. The company had a trading volume of 120,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,945. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.67 and a 200 day moving average of $364.66. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
