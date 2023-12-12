The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 1,005.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,479 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 50.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

