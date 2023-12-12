Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-5.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

