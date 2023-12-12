Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys New Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,511,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,611,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.11 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.13%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.