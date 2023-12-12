Poehling Capital Management INC. Cuts Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 281.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,685,000 after buying an additional 812,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 813,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology



DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

