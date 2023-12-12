Poehling Capital Management INC. Buys 1,150 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. 77,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,027. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

