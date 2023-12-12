Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
