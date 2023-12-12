Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 3.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $52,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,779. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.