The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,855,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PNC traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.15. 53,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,929. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

