Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,996 shares of company stock valued at $34,006,355. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANET traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.35. The company had a trading volume of 89,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,506. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $227.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

