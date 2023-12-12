Prentice Capital Management LP Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prentice Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,268 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & makes up 5.5% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prentice Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,711,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,349,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

