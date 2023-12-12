Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,153 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,146,520. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.