Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,132 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,000. Target comprises 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,013,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Target Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

