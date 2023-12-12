Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 432,202 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up about 1.8% of PointState Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.53% of Marathon Oil worth $73,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

