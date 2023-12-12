Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 706,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

