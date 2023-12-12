Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,816,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,198,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,833,000 after purchasing an additional 751,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

