Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $296.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.63. 200,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.91 and its 200 day moving average is $255.45. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $286.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

