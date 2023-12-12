Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,121. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $117.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

