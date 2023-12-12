Ranger Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 433,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,093,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Option Care Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 120.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth D. Bierbower acquired 3,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $79,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,390.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

