McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Resonate Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Resonate Capital LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 9.8% of Resonate Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resonate Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $289.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.46 and its 200 day moving average is $279.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

